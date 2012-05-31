FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. national kidnapped in Benin is freed
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
Rohingya refugee crisis
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
May 31, 2012 / 10:37 PM / in 5 years

U.S. national kidnapped in Benin is freed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COTONOU (Reuters) - Security forces in Benin on Thursday freed a U.S. citizen lured to the West African state last week by criminals he met on the Internet, Benin’s interior ministry said.

“The kidnappers are in the hands of the police,” spokesman Frank Kinninvo said, adding that the U.S. national had been found in the Mono region of southwest Benin.

A security source said the man had travelled to Benin to meet a group of people from Benin and neighboring Nigeria.

He was abducted and then forced to contact his family to ask for a ransom payment, the source in Benin said, adding that there were no apparent links to Islamist groups or pirates who operate in the region.

Kidnappings of foreigners are rare in Benin, a French-speaking country of about 9 million people, but there have been several abductions in Nigeria this year.

There have also been a number of cases of foreigners being kidnapped in West Africa after making contacts on the Internet over the past two years.

Reporting by Samuel Elijah; writing by Mark John; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.