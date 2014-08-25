FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Benjamin Edwards hires father-son team away from Wells
August 25, 2014 / 7:46 PM / 3 years ago

Benjamin Edwards hires father-son team away from Wells

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Benjamin F. Edwards & Co, a boutique brokerage with family ties to the old A.G. Edwards & Sons, said on Monday it opened a new office in Portland, Oregon, launched by a father-and-son team of advisers from Wells Fargo & Co’s U.S. brokerage.

Robert Rosenbloom and son Trent Rosenbloom joined Benjamin Edwards on Friday from Wells Fargo Advisors, where they had practiced since 2008, according to the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA).

They bring with them senior registered financial associate Angela O‘Curran.

Benjamin Edwards does not disclose the amount of client assets individual advisers manage or an adviser’s annual revenue.

Both had previously worked for A.G. Edwards, which Wachovia bought in 2007. Wells bought Wachovia in 2008.

A Wells Fargo Advisors spokeswoman confirmed the advisers left the firm, but declined to comment further.

St. Louis-based firm Benjamin Edwards has achieved much of its growth through hiring legacy A.G. Edwards advisers away from Wells.

This team joins under the name of Rosenbloom Wealth Management Group, and it is the second Benjamin Edwards office to open in Portland. Benjamin Edwards employs around 400 people at 48 branches in 24 states.

Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts; editing by Matthew Lewis

