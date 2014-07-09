FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bentley H1 sales up 23 percent on China, Mideast demand
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Graphic: A mass exodus
Rohingya
Graphic: A mass exodus
Turkey to deploy troops to Syria's Idlib: Erdogan
Reuters Newsmaker
Turkey to deploy troops to Syria's Idlib: Erdogan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
July 9, 2014 / 9:07 AM / 3 years ago

Bentley H1 sales up 23 percent on China, Mideast demand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo on the back of a Bentley Motors vehicle is seen at the 2013 Los Angeles Auto Show in Los Angeles, California November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake

BERLIN (Reuters) - Britain-based luxury carmaker Bentley Motors increased six-month sales by almost a quarter on demand from China and the Middle East, keeping the brand on track for another record year.

Global deliveries rose 23 percent to 5,254 ultra-luxury saloons, coupes and convertibles, compared with 4,279 models in the first half year of 2013, Volkswagen-owned Bentley (VOWG_p.DE) said on Wednesday.

Sales increased 11 percent in Europe, 27 percent in the Middle East and 46 percent in the Asia-Pacific region, Crewe-based Bentley said.

“There’s no question that some markets will remain tough but we are confident of a good 2014,” Bentley sales chief Kevin Rose said.

Bentley, bought by VW in 1998, posted the highest sales and profit in the manufacturer’s 95-year history in 2013.

Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Ludwig Burger

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.