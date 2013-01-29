FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Former ICM Chairman Berg opens new talent agency
January 29, 2013 / 6:06 AM / 5 years ago

Former ICM Chairman Berg opens new talent agency

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Jeffrey Berg, former chief of Hollywood talent agency ICM, has formed Resolution, a rival firm, with veteran music agent Jeff Franklin.

Berg, who had chaired ICM for 27 years until October, will serve as chairman, he said in a statement on Monday. Franklin, a film and television as well as a music agent, will be chief operating officer.

Berg left ICM, where he was also chief executive, following a management buyout and restructuring, leaving Chris Silbermann in charge of the agency.

Resolution is backed by Jahm Najafi, chief executive of the Phoenix-based investment firm Najafi Companies. The firm’s other investments include SkyMall and Columbia House.

Resolution will represent clients in film, television, theater, music, literary publishing, digital media and marketing consultation. It will have offices in New York and Los Angeles.

(This story is refiled to correct the identification of Jeff Franklin in first paragraph to veteran music agent instead of “Full House” TV series creator)

Reporting by Nichola Groom; Editing by Richard Chang

