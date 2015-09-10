FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Postal Service celebrates Ingrid Bergman stamp
Sections
Featured
Florida's elderly test response efforts
Irma
Florida's elderly test response efforts
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Entertainment News
September 10, 2015 / 9:45 AM / 2 years ago

Postal Service celebrates Ingrid Bergman stamp

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Swedish film star Ingrid Bergman has been honored in the United States with a commemorative stamp.

This year would have been the “Casablanca” and “Anastasia” actress’ 100th birthday. The U.S. Postal service on Wednesday unveiled the stamp featuring a 1940s picture of Bergman, who won three Academy Awards during her career.

“I think she would be very surprised that she is on a U.S. stamp and I know she would think it is great fun,” Bergman’s daughter Pia Lindstrom said at a ceremony at the Swedish embassy in Washington.

The U.S. and Swedish postal services jointly issued the stamp last month.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.