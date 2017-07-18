FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in an hour
BGC Partners to buy Berkeley Point Financial for $875 million
#Trump
#Venezuela
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Netflix triggers shareholders’ Pavlovian response
Breakingviews
Netflix triggers shareholders’ Pavlovian response
Inside Israel's 'counter-terrorism boot camp' for tourists
World
Inside Israel's 'counter-terrorism boot camp' for tourists
Cyber Risk
Reuters Focus
Cyber Risk
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
July 18, 2017 / 6:37 AM / in an hour

BGC Partners to buy Berkeley Point Financial for $875 million

1 Min Read

Dealers work on a trading floor at BGC Partners in the Canary Wharf business district in London, Britain September 12, 2016.Toby Melville

(Reuters) - Brokerage BGC Partners Inc said on Tuesday it would buy mortgage provider Berkeley Point Financial LLC from financial services firm Cantor Fitzgerald for $875 million.

BGC also said it would partner with Cantor to set up a commercial real estate business and would invest $100 million in cash for about 27 percent of the business.

Cantor will contribute about $267 million of cash and non-cash assets for about 73 percent of the business and will also bear initial losses from the business, if any, up to about $37 million per year.

New York-based BGC Partners said it expected the acquisition to increase its revenues and earnings and planned to fund it through debt issuance and cash on hand.

Berkeley Point, acquired by an affiliate of Cantor Fitzgerald in April 2014, had a book value of $509 million as of March 31, 2017.

Sandler O'Neill & Partners served as financial adviser to BGC on the transaction.

Reporting by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.