Britain's Berkeley sees housing reservations fall in run-up to EU vote

LONDON (Reuters) - British housebuilder Berkeley on Wednesday said there was a 20 percent drop in reservations of new homes ahead of Britain’s EU referendum, but that underlying demand remained strong after its annual profit beat expectations.

Pretax profit fell to 531 million pounds ($752 million) for the year to April 30, down from 540 million, but the builder said it remained on course to achieve its target of 2.0 billion pounds in aggregate profit for the three years through 2018.

The company, which built over 4,000 homes last year including luxury apartment blocs in central London, said it took a hit from changes to stamp duty property tax which raised the levy on the most expensive real estate and on second and buy-to-let properties.

Berkeley, which backs Britain’s EU membership and has said London might need fewer homes if the country were to quit the 28-nation bloc, said reservations - where buyers pay a fee to take a property off the market - were down in the first five months of the year.

“What buyers are saying to us is that they are holding off until after the referendum,” Managing Director Rob Perrins told Reuters. “There’s a lack of urgency in the market.”

A survey released on Wednesday showed that half of Chinese investors - one of the biggest group of investors in British property - are holding back from buying property in Britain until after the June 23 vote.

‘Remain’ campaigners have warned house prices could fall if Britain leaves the European Union and a series of surveys in recent days have shown rising support for the ‘Leave’ campaign.