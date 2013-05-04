Warren Buffett says son Howard qualified to be nonexecutive chairman

File photo of Howard Buffet, son of U.S. investment guru Warren Buffett, talking during an interview to promote "ALAS: El Concierto Por Los Ninos" (The Concert for the Children) at the Banamex Centre in Mexico City May 15, 2008. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

OMAHA, Nebraska (Reuters) - Warren Buffett’s son, Howard, will take over as Berkshire Hathaway Inc’s nonexecutive chairman someday in order to ensure that Berkshire has the right chief executive in place, the elder Buffett said on Saturday.

Warren Buffett has said in the past that Howard would assume that role when his father was no longer running Berkshire. The “Oracle of Omaha” said Saturday that Howard would take that role primarily “in case a mistake is made” in picking a CEO.