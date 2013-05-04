FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Warren Buffett says son Howard qualified to be nonexecutive chairman
Sections
Featured
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Puerto Rico
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
Technology
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
May 4, 2013 / 8:03 PM / 4 years ago

Warren Buffett says son Howard qualified to be nonexecutive chairman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

File photo of Howard Buffet, son of U.S. investment guru Warren Buffett, talking during an interview to promote "ALAS: El Concierto Por Los Ninos" (The Concert for the Children) at the Banamex Centre in Mexico City May 15, 2008. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

OMAHA, Nebraska (Reuters) - Warren Buffett’s son, Howard, will take over as Berkshire Hathaway Inc’s nonexecutive chairman someday in order to ensure that Berkshire has the right chief executive in place, the elder Buffett said on Saturday.

Warren Buffett has said in the past that Howard would assume that role when his father was no longer running Berkshire. The “Oracle of Omaha” said Saturday that Howard would take that role primarily “in case a mistake is made” in picking a CEO.

Reporting by Jonathan Stempel and Jennifer Ablan; editing by Matthew Lewis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.