Berkshire could rise as much as 45 percent: Barron's
March 4, 2012 / 6:59 PM / in 6 years

Berkshire could rise as much as 45 percent: Barron's

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Shares in Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway (BRKa.N) could rise as much as 45 percent, according to a Barron’s story that cites an investor in the company.

After a roughly 7 percent decline in the company’s shares over the last 12 months, the stock looks “unusually attractive”, Barron’s said in its March 5 edition.

Chief Investment Officer David Rolfe -- whose firm Wedgewood Partners owns Berkshire stock -- thinks the shares are worth at least $170,000 each, Barron’s said. That would be 44.9 percent higher than the company’s Friday close of $117,350 on the New York Stock Exchange.

While two Wall Street analysts are less bullish, they too expect the shares to rise, according to Barron‘s. The magazine cited a $133,000 share price target from Cliff Gallant at KBW and a $127,500 target from Jay Gelb at Barclays Capital.

Writing by Sinead Carew in New York; Editing by Dale Hudson

