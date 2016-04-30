FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Buffett says would pursue big Berkshire stock buyback if warranted
April 30, 2016 / 7:10 PM / a year ago

Buffett says would pursue big Berkshire stock buyback if warranted

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Warren Buffett talks to reporters as he tours the exhibit hall during the Berkshire Hathaway Annual Shareholders Meeting at the CenturyLink Center in Omaha, Nebraska, U.S. April 30, 2016. REUTERS/Ryan Henriksen

OMAHA, Neb. (Reuters) - Warren Buffett on Saturday said the odds were “extremely high” that his Berkshire Hathaway Inc would buy back “a lot” of its stock if the price fell below 1.2 times book value, a level it recently approached.

Speaking at Berkshire’s annual shareholder meeting in Omaha, Nebraska, Buffett also said he would consider raising the threshold “a little” if he found Berkshire with so much money that it “burns a hole in your pocket.”

He said that could happen if Berkshire’s cash hoard rose to $100 billion or $120 billion, a level it has never reached and perhaps double what it is now, following January’s $32-billion purchase of industrial parts maker Precision Castparts Corp.

“The stock is worth significantly more than 1.2” times book value, he said.

Berkshire is expected to disclose its book value per share when it releases final first-quarter results on May 6.

Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Nick Zieminski

