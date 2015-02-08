FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Warren Buffet faces pressure for more disclosure: FT
February 8, 2015 / 6:58 PM / 3 years ago

Warren Buffet faces pressure for more disclosure: FT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Financial investor Warren Buffett looks on during an announcement ceremony at Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois, January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

(Reuters) - Investment analysts are criticizing Warren Buffett over the quality of the financial disclosures of his company, Berkshire Hathaway (BRKa.N), the Financial Times reported on Sunday.

The FT interviewed five of the six analysts who cover the $370 billion company, which is the third largest on the U.S. stock market. They all noted difficulty in modeling the company’s financial results based on its quarterly filings.

The FT said that Buffett rejected the criticism, telling the paper that Berkshire communicates “all the relevant factors for a long-term investment in the shares.”

Buffett told the FT that he prefers communicating with shareholders through his annual letters, the next of which is set to be published on Feb. 28, as well as through answering questions at the company’s annual shareholder meeting in Omaha.

The FT report is at on.ft.com/1zLKvNO

Reporting By Jessica Toonkel; Editing by Frances Kerry

