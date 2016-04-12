FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CEO of Berkshire's Gen Re to retire; Jain's role grows
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
April 12, 2016 / 5:45 PM / a year ago

CEO of Berkshire's Gen Re to retire; Jain's role grows

Jonathan Stempel

3 Min Read

(Reuters) - General Re, one of Berkshire Hathaway Inc’s largest insurance units, said Chief Executive Officer Tad Montross is retiring, in a move that will expand the role of Ajit Jain, long viewed as a potential successor to Warren Buffett at Berkshire’s helm.

Montross, 60, will step down by year end, after serving as Gen Re’s chairman and CEO since 2008, a spokeswoman for the Stamford, Connecticut-based reinsurer said.

His successor has not been named, but will report to Jain, the spokeswoman said. Montross, in contrast, reports to Buffett.

The change adds to the duties of Jain, 64, who has expanded the Berkshire reinsurance unit he oversees, Berkshire Hathaway Reinsurance Group, even as General Re has curbed underwriting amid increased competition.

Montross’ retirement was previously reported by The Insurance Insider.

General Re was beset by underwriting problems for years after Buffett bought it in 1998 for roughly $16 billion.

It has performed better in recent years, and Buffett said in his annual shareholder letter in February it was now a “gem.”

Reinsurers provide protection for traditional insurers.

Berkshire owns some 90 businesses including energy companies, food and clothing companies, and a railroad, and well over $100 billion in common stocks.

It generates power to invest and make acquisitions from “float,” or the amount of insurance premiums collected before claims are paid.

General Re contributed $18.6 billion of float to Berkshire’s overall $87.7 billion total as of year end, while Berkshire Hathaway Reinsurance contributed $44.1 billion. A majority of the remainder came from the auto insurer Geico.

Buffett’s successor as Berkshire’s CEO remains a mystery, though the 85-year-old has said the board of his Omaha, Nebraska-based conglomerate has internal candidates.

Investors also widely consider Greg Abel, 53, a potential successor. He leads the company’s Berkshire Hathaway Energy unit, and last July joined the board of Kraft Heinz Co, the food company in which Berkshire owns a 26.8 percent stake.

In his own letter to Berkshire shareholders last year, Vice Chairman Charlie Munger called Jain and Abel “world-leading.”

Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Andrew Hay

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.