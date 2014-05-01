FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Berkshire's energy unit to buy Canada's AltaLink for $2.9 billion
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
May 1, 2014 / 10:46 PM / 3 years ago

Berkshire's energy unit to buy Canada's AltaLink for $2.9 billion

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Berkshire Hathaway Inc’s (BRKa.N) energy unit said on Thursday it will buy AltaLink, Canada’s regulated electricity transmission company, from SNC-Lavalin Group Inc (SNC.TO) for about $2.9 billion in cash.

AltaLink will operate as a separate company under Berkshire Hathaway Energy with its current name and will continue to be headquartered in Calgary, the two companies said in separate statements.

SNC-Lavalin had said in September that it was looking to sell its equity stake in AltaLink as part of its strategic plan to trim ownership of infrastructure investments and monetize assets.

AltaLink, whose assets include 280 substations and about 12,000 kilometers (roughly 7,456 miles) of transmission lines, serves about 85 percent of Alberta’s population and reported revenue of C$534.1 million ($486.63 million) in 2013.

The deal, which has been approved by the boards of both companies, is expected to close by the end of 2014.

Berkshire Hathaway Energy, a unit of billionaire Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway conglomerate, has also agreed with SNC-Lavalin to jointly pursue transmission projects in North America, the company said.

Reporting by Sweta Singh and Aman Shah in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Diane Craft

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.