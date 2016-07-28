FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Berkshire's Duracell to close South Carolina plant, affecting 430 workers
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Harvey aftermath
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
World business
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
Exchange-traded funds
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
July 28, 2016 / 2:31 PM / a year ago

Berkshire's Duracell to close South Carolina plant, affecting 430 workers

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Duracell said it plans to close a battery-making plant in South Carolina that employs 430 people, making the announcement fewer than five months after being acquired by Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

The shutdown of the Lancaster, South Carolina, plant, which made AA batteries, will begin in March and should be completed by the middle of 2019, Duracell said in a statement dated Wednesday.

Duracell is consolidating its North American production of AA and AAA batteries into a plant in LaGrange, Georgia.

"This was a very difficult decision," Robert Lorch, Duracell's president of global operations, said in a statement. "We're taking this important step to position the Duracell business for growth."

Duracell said the move will lead to "some" job growth in LaGrange, which is about 330 miles (531 km) southwest of Lancaster, and that Lancaster workers will be encouraged to apply for work there.

The company, which said it has about 3,000 employees, also makes C and D batteries in a plant in Cleveland, Tennessee.

Berkshire acquired Bethel, Connecticut-based Duracell plus $1.8 billion of cash on Feb. 29 in exchange for about $4.2 billion of stock it held in Procter & Gamble Co, Duracell's former owner.

Since 1965, Buffett has built Berkshire into a conglomerate with roughly 90 operating businesses employing more than 360,000 people. He prefers to leave day-to-day decision making, including job cuts, to executives who run those businesses.

Kraft Heinz Co, which Berkshire and private equity firm 3G Capital created through acquisitions, has shed thousands of jobs under the 3G management team that runs the food company. Buffett has praised 3G's efforts.

Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Bill Trott

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.