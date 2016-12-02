Berkshire Hathaway shareholders look at photos of Berkshire CEO Warren Buffett (L) and vice-chairman Charlie Munger at the Berkshire-owned Fruit of the Loom booth at the shareholder's shopping day in Omaha, Nebraska May 1, 2015. The annual meeting takes place May 2, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Fruit of the Loom, a Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKa.N) unit, said it named Melissa Burgess-Taylor as the chief executive officer and chairman, following the death of Rick Medlin.

Medlin, who had held the top post at the apparel company since 2010, died on Sunday of natural causes, the company said.

"Rick lived and breathed Fruit of the Loom, and he was an inspirational leader to everyone associated with the company,” Warren Buffett, chief executive of Berkshire Hathaway, said in a statement.

Burgess-Taylor, who has been with the company for more than 17 years, is currently senior vice president of brand management and sales for Fruit of the Loom and Vanity Fair Brands.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler)