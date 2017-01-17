FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway wins reinsurance licence in Malaysia
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Exchange-Traded Funds
Wild trading disrupts the market's summertime calm
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
Technology
Ahead of Lee verdict, Samsung Group lacks leadership 'Plan B'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
January 17, 2017 / 5:01 AM / 7 months ago

Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway wins reinsurance licence in Malaysia

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FILE PHOTO - Warren Buffett, Chairman, CEO and largest shareholder of Berkshire Hathaway takes part in interviews before a fundraising luncheon for the nonprofit Glide Foundation in New York, U.S. on September 8, 2015.Lucas Jackson/File Photo

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (BRKa.N) has won a licence to provide reinsurance services in Malaysia, the billionaire investor's group said, as it expands operations in Asia.

Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance Company (BHSI) said in a statement on Monday it has established an office in the Malaysian capital Kuala Lumpur to provide the non-life reinsurance services.

"After putting down roots in Singapore, Hong Kong, and Macau, we are pleased to further expand our operations in Asia...," BHSI Asia President Marc Breuil said in the statement.

The southeast Asian nation has attracted several insurers lately, who are eyeing its long-term potential. Canada's Sun Life Financial Inc (SLF.TO) and Malaysian sovereign wealth fund Khazanah Nasional [KHAZA.UL] were in talks to buy Hong Leong Financial Group Bhd's (HLCB.KL) insurance business, Reuters reported last year.

Reuters also reported that Tokio Marine Holdings Inc (8766.T) was in exclusive talks to buy RHB Bank's (RHBC.KL) general insurance unit.

BHSI is part of Berkshire Hathaway's National Indemnity group of insurance companies. National Indemnity has $194.4 billion in total admitted assets and $112.2 billion in policyholder surplus, according to BHSI's website.

Reporting by Liz Lee; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.