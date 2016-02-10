FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Buffett's Berkshire buys $1 billion worth of Phillips 66 stock in 2016
Sections
Featured
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
California wildfires
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
February 10, 2016 / 2:57 PM / 2 years ago

Buffett's Berkshire buys $1 billion worth of Phillips 66 stock in 2016

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A Phillips 66 gasoline station in St. Louis, Missouri January 14, 2015, as gas prices dropped across the country over the last three months. REUTERS/Kate Munsch

(Reuters) - Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKa.N) has bought an additional $1 billion of stock in Phillips 66 (PSX.N) this year, and now owns roughly 14.1 percent of the oil refiner.

The conglomerate run by Warren Buffett has purchased about 12.98 million Phillips 66 shares this year, including nearly 2.18 million shares in February, according to regulatory filings through Tuesday night.

Berkshire now owns 74.47 million Phillips 66 shares worth about $5.62 billion, based on Tuesday’s market close of $75.44. Berkshire has paid just over $77 per share for its added stake.

Phillips 66 is Berkshire’s sixth-largest common stock holding, according to regulatory filings.

The larger holdings are American Express Co (AXP.N), Coca-Cola Co (KO.N), IBM Corp (IBM.N), Kraft Heinz Co (KHC.O) and Wells Fargo & Co (WFC.N), the filings show.

Berkshire also owns close to 90 businesses in industries including energy, food, insurance, manufacturing, railroads and retail. Last month, the Omaha, Nebraska-based company paid about $32 billion for industrial parts maker Precision Castparts Corp.

Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Frances Kerry

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.