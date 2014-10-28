FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Berkshire Hathaway sells marketing unit
October 28, 2014 / 11:06 PM / 3 years ago

Berkshire Hathaway sells marketing unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett reacts at the trade show during the company's annual meeting in Omaha, Nebraska May 3, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKa.N) conglomerate has sold a marketing and direct mail unit to a Wisconsin businessman, according to a statement on Tuesday.

Robert M. Kraft bought Omaha, Nebraska-based World Marketing Inc from Berkshire Hathaway and will move the company’s corporate headquarters to Wisconsin, according to a statement from World Marketing.

Terms of the purchase were not disclosed.

Milwaukee-based Optimus Financial Services helped secure financing for the deal from Associated Bank, also in Milwaukee.

Billionaire Warren Buffett, the world’s third-richest person as ranked by Forbes, has built Berkshire Hathaway into a sprawling conglomerate comprising everything from ice cream to insurance. He rarely sells companies.

Reporting by Luciana Lopez and Jonathan Stempel; Editing by Steve Orlofsky

