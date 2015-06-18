Berkshire becomes Heinz's top owner ahead of Kraft merger

(Reuters) - H.J. Heinz Co [HJHC.UL] said on Thursday that Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKa.N) has become its majority shareholder by exercising a warrant ahead of the ketchup maker’s planned merger with Kraft Foods Group Inc KRFT.O.

In a regulatory filing, Heinz said Berkshire exercised a warrant to acquire about 46.2 million shares for nearly $462,000 this week.

Heinz said the shares represent about 5.4 percent of its outstanding common stock, and that their issuance gives Berkshire a 52.5 percent overall stake.

The warrant was issued in connection with Heinz’s $23 billion acquisition by Berkshire and Brazilian private equity firm 3G Capital in 2013.

Shareholders of Kraft are scheduled to vote on July 1 on the Heinz merger, which would create one of the world’s largest food and beverage companies.

Heinz owners would get a 51 percent stake in the combined company, which would be known as Kraft Heinz Co.

Berkshire would own about 27 percent of the combined company, but 3G would oversee day-to-day operations.

Kraft brands include its namesake cheese, Oscar Mayer cold cuts and Maxwell House coffee. The company has said it expects to close the merger a few business days after shareholder approval.