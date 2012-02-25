Factbox: Highlights from Berkshire Hathaway's annual letter

(Reuters) - Berkshire Hathaway released its annual letter to shareholders on Saturday, with its usual mix of blunt talk and homespun aphorisms from Chief Executive Warren Buffett.

ON SUCCESSION:

”Your Board is equally enthusiastic about my successor as CEO, an individual to whom they have had a great deal of exposure and whose managerial and human qualities they admire. (We have two superb back-up candidates as well.)

“When a transfer of responsibility is required, it will be seamless, and Berkshire’s prospects will remain bright.”

ON AMERICA:

“We welcome projects abroad, but expect the overwhelming majority of Berkshire’s future capital commitments to be in America. In 2012, these expenditures will again set a record.”

ON BAD INVESTMENTS:

“A few years back, I spent about $2 billion buying several bond issues of Energy Future Holdings, an electric utility operation serving portions of Texas. That was a mistake - a big mistake.”

“However things turn out, I totally miscalculated the gain/loss probabilities when I purchased the bonds. In tennis parlance, this was a major unforced error by your chairman.”

ON GOOD INVESTMENTS:

“The banking industry is back on its feet, and Wells Fargo is prospering.”

“As was the case with Coca-Cola in 1988 and the railroads in 2006, I was late to the IBM party. I have been reading the company’s annual report for more than 50 years, but it wasn’t until a Saturday in March last year that my thinking crystallized. As Thoreau said, ‘It’s not what you look at that matters, it’s what you see.'”

ON HOUSING:

“Last year, I told you that ‘a housing recovery will probably begin within a year or so.’ I was dead wrong.”

“Every day we are creating more households than housing units. People may postpone hitching up during uncertain times, but eventually hormones take over. And while ‘doubling-up’ may be the initial reaction of some during a recession, living with in-laws can quickly lose its allure.”

“This hugely important sector of the economy, which includes not only construction but everything that feeds off of it, remains in a depression of its own.”

“As is well-known, the U.S. went off the rails in its home-ownership and mortgage-lending policies, and for these mistakes our economy is now paying a huge price. All of us participated in the destructive behavior - government, lenders, borrowers, the media, rating agencies, you name it.”

ON OPERATING BUSINESSES:

“Unless the economy weakens in 2012, each of our fabulous five should again set a record, with aggregate earnings comfortably topping $10 billion.”

Regarding the digital gecko that represents insurer Geico in TV ads: “Our lizard has another endearing quality: Unlike human spokesmen or spokeswomen who expensively represent other insurance companies, our little fellow has no agent.”