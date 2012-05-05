Buffett: would settle for deal in $10 billion range

OMAHA, Nebraska (Reuters) - Berkshire Hathaway would settle for an acquisition in the $10 billion range after a larger deal of more than $20 billion fell apart recently, Chief Executive Warren Buffett told Reuters Insider on Saturday.

Buffett, speaking after the conclusion of his conglomerate’s annual meeting, said he also expected some version of the so-called Buffett rule, a plan to raise taxes on the wealthy, would be passed in a second Obama administration. (Reporting By Ben Berkowitz in Omaha; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)