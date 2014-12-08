Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance appoints Breuil regional president

(Reuters) - Property and casualty insurer Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance named Marc Breuil as regional president and Marcus Portbury as head of third party lines, Asia.

The insurance firm, which received its non-life insurance license in Singapore, also appointed Peter McKenna as head of energy and construction casualty in Asia.

Breuil was most recently president and chief executive of American International Group Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan.

Portbury was most recently regional head of casualty, Asia Pacific, for AIG.

McKenna was previously Asia head of casualty at Catlin.