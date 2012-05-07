Buffett's opinion on Walmart not changed by scandal

Shareholders watch a Q&A session with Berkshire Hathaway chairman Warren Buffett and vice chairman Charlie Munger during the Berkshire Hathaway Annual shareholders meeting in Omaha, May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Lane Hickenbottom

(Reuters) - Billionaire investor Warren Buffett said a recent bribery scandal at Wal-Mart Stores Inc (WMT.N) has not changed his investment opinion about the stock.

In an interview on CNBC on Monday, Buffett characterized Wal-Mart’s troubles in Mexico as being caused by a group of bad apples who don’t represent the broader company’s values. He said such an issue “scares the dickens out of me as a CEO” of Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKa.N) because it could happen to any company.

As of December 31, Berkshire’s 39.04 million share stake in Wal-Mart was worth $2.33 billion.