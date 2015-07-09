U.S. fines Berkshire's Forest River RV unit for delaying recalls

(Reuters) - A U.S. regulator on Thursday fined Forest River Inc, the recreational vehicle unit of Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc, $5 million for waiting too long to conduct two recalls of camper trailers whose safety defects left them at risk of fire.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Forest River admitted to violating federal vehicle safety laws by mishandling the recalls of 726 Rockwood and Flagstaff camper trailers and 200 Palomino camper trailers, all of which were made in 2014, and being slow to submit required reports.

Forest River could owe $30 million of additional fines if safety problems persist, according to a consent order.

The Rockwood and Flagstaff vehicles contained loose wiring that could spark fires upon contact with heating elements, while the Palomino vehicles lacked an exhaust and fresh air intake vent, raising the risk of fire or carbon monoxide exposure.

Forest River had told owners about the problems in service bulletins, but did not recall the vehicles until ordered by the NHTSA, the regulator said.

As part of its settlement, Forest River will hire an independent monitor to oversee its safety practices, hire an in-house consultant to oversee compliance with the consent order, and adopt a set of “best practices” for the RV industry.

In a related announcement, the NHTSA fined Spartan Motors Inc, a maker of vehicle chassis and emergency response vehicles, $1 million for being too slow to announce recalls and failing to properly report service bulletins. Spartan will spend another $3 million to ensure compliance.

“Today’s action sends a message to these manufacturers and to others that withholding critical safety information is not an option,” U.S. Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx said.

Forest River, which is based in Elkhart, Indiana, said it has implemented “corrective measures” since learning of the problems, and looks forward to working further with the NHTSA. The company generate $3.8 billion of revenue in 2014.

Daryl Adams, Spartan’s chief executive, said the Charlotte, Michigan-based company has not received reports of crashes, fires or injuries associated with the matter. “We regret that the company’s historic performance did not meet NHTSA expectations,” he said.

Berkshire is based in Omaha, Nebraska.