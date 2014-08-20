FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Berkshire to pay U.S. civil fine for violating reporting rules
August 20, 2014 / 3:41 PM / 3 years ago

Berkshire to pay U.S. civil fine for violating reporting rules

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Berkshire Hathaway shareholders walk by a video screen at the company's annual meeting in Omaha May 4, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking/Files

(Reuters) - Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc has agreed to pay an $896,000 civil penalty to the U.S. government for having failed to timely report that it had boosted its voting stake in building products company USG Corp.

Berkshire’s payment settles allegations made in a lawsuit filed on Wednesday with the U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C. that the Omaha, Nebraska-based company violated the notice and waiting requirements of the Hart-Scott-Rodino antitrust law.

The government said Berkshire failed to made the necessary filing before swapping some USG convertible notes into common stock last Dec. 9. Berkshire made a corrective filing on Jan. 3, 2014, the complaint said.

Berkshire did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Tom Brown

