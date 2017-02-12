FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6 months ago
Berlin airport due to open in June 2018: Bild am Sonntag
#Big Story 10
February 12, 2017 / 4:34 PM / 6 months ago

Berlin airport due to open in June 2018: Bild am Sonntag

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Berlin's long-delayed international airport is scheduled to open in June next year, German weekly Bild am Sonntag reported, citing internal documents of the airport operator.

The documents include a target date of June 30, 2018 for opening the new airport, the newspaper said. Completion of the airport has repeatedly been delayed by red tape and technical problems.

Failure to complete the airport has been a major embarrassment to Berlin and Germany as a whole with its reputation for engineering and organizational prowess tarnished by mismanagement and waste of taxpayers' money over the project.

Berlin mayor Michael Mueller and Karsten Muehlenfeld, head of operator Flughafengesellschaft Berlin Brandenburg GmbH last month ruled out that the airport, dubbed BER, will be opened this year.

"All participants are urged, verbally and in written form, to push for a swift completion of BER," a spokesman for the operator said by email on Sunday, declining further comment.

The airport, which was originally due to open in 2012, has been under construction since 2006.

Reporting by Thomas Seythal. Writing by Andreas Cremer, editing by David Evans

