Factbox - Main competition entries at Berlin film festival

LONDON (Reuters) - The 2013 Berlin film festival opens on Thursday with martial arts epic “The Grandmaster”.

Following is a list of the main competition films, in order of appearance during the 11-day festival (title, director, main production country).

- The Grandmaster/Wong Kar Wai/Hong Kong (out of competition, opening film)

- In the Name Of.../Malgoska Szumowska/Poland

- Promised Land/Gus Van Sant/United States

- Paradise: Hope/Ulrich Seidl/Austria

- A Long and Happy Life/Boris Khlebnikov/Russia

- Gold/Thomas Arslan/Germany

- The Necessary Death of Charlie Countryman/Fredrik Bond/United States

- Gloria/Sebastian Lelio/Chile

- The Nun/Guillaume Nicloux/France

- Vic+Flo Saw a Bear/Denis Cote/Canada

- Child’s Pose/Calin Peter Netzer/Romania

- Before Midnight/Richard Linklater/United States (out of competition)

- Layla Fourie/Pia Marais/Germany

- Closed Curtain/Jafar Panahi and Kambozia Partovi/Iran

- Side Effects/Steven Soderbergh/United States

- Camille Claudel 1915/Bruno Dumont/France

- An Episode in the Life of an Iron Picker/Danis Tanovic/Bosnia

- Prince Avalanche/David Gordon Green/United States

- Night Train to Lisbon/Bille August/Germany (out of competition)

- Harmony Lessons/Emir Baigazin/Kazakhstan

- Dark Blood/George Sluizer/The Netherlands (out of competition)

- Nobody’s Daughter Haewon/Hong Sangsoo/South Korea

- The Croods/Kirk DeMicco and Chris Sanders/United States (out of competition)

- On My Way/Emmanuelle Bercot/France.