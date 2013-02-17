Factbox: Berlin film festival 2013 winners

(Reuters) - The Berlin film festival ended on Saturday with the closing awards ceremony.
Following is the list of prize winners:
Best film (Golden Bear)
- “Child’s Pose”, directed by Calin Peter Netzer, Romania
Jury Grand Prix (Silver Bear)
- “An Episode in the Life of an Iron Picker”, directed by Danis Tanovic, Bosnia
Best Director (Silver Bear)
- U.S. director David Gordon Green for “Prince Avalanche”
Best Actress (Silver Bear)
- Paulina Garcia for Chilean film “Gloria”
Best Actor (Silver Bear)
- Nazif Mujic for Bosnian film “An Episode in the Life of an Iron Picker”
Best screenplay (Silver Bear)
- Jafar Panahi and Kamboziya Partovi for Iranian film “Closed Curtain”
Outstanding artistic contribution (Silver Bear)
- Kazakh cameraman Aziz Zhambakiyev for “Harmony Lessons”
Alfred Bauer Prize (honouring innovation)
- “Vic + Flo Saw a Bear”, directed by Denis Cote, Canada.
