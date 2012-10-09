FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Berlusconi ready to step aside in Italy election: paper
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 9, 2012 / 6:54 AM / 5 years ago

Berlusconi ready to step aside in Italy election: paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Italy's former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi (L) waves as he arrives for a meeting of the European People's Party (EPP), ahead of a two-day European Union leaders summit, in Brussels June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Sebastien Pirlet

MILAN (Reuters) - Silvio Berlusconi is prepared to step aside as a candidate in next year’s parliamentary election if that is what is needed to create a united front against the left, Libero newspaper quoted the former prime minister as saying.

“I want unity in the moderate wing and to get it, if necessary, I am ready not to stand as a candidate,” Berlusconi said, according to Libero.

On Monday the secretary of Berlusconi’s People of Freedom (PDL) party Angelino Alfano said Berlusconi may drop plans to stand in next year’s election if necessary.

“I intend to do what is useful and right for my country and if, to obtain a united front against the left, I need to step aside, I will do it,” Berlusconi added.

Reporting By Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.