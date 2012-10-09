Berlusconi ready to step aside in Italy election: paper

Italy's former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi (L) waves as he arrives for a meeting of the European People's Party (EPP), ahead of a two-day European Union leaders summit, in Brussels June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Sebastien Pirlet

MILAN (Reuters) - Silvio Berlusconi is prepared to step aside as a candidate in next year’s parliamentary election if that is what is needed to create a united front against the left, Libero newspaper quoted the former prime minister as saying.

“I want unity in the moderate wing and to get it, if necessary, I am ready not to stand as a candidate,” Berlusconi said, according to Libero.

On Monday the secretary of Berlusconi’s People of Freedom (PDL) party Angelino Alfano said Berlusconi may drop plans to stand in next year’s election if necessary.

“I intend to do what is useful and right for my country and if, to obtain a united front against the left, I need to step aside, I will do it,” Berlusconi added.