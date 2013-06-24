FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy's Berlusconi slams sex trial conviction, vows to battle on
June 24, 2013 / 6:27 PM / 4 years ago

Italy's Berlusconi slams sex trial conviction, vows to battle on

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - Italian center-right leader Silvio Berlusconi on Monday furiously attacked his earlier convictions for paying for sex with a minor and abuse of office, insisting he was innocent and would carry on in politics.

“An incredible sentence has been issued of a violence never seen or heard of before, to try to eliminate me from the political life of this country,” the former prime minister said after his seven year jail sentence.

“I intend to resist against this persecution because I am absolutely innocent and I don’t want in any way to abandon my battle to make Italy a country that is truly free and just,” he said in a statement.

Reporting by Gavin Jones; editing by Naomi O'Leary

