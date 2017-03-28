FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Bertelsmann 2016 core profit rises 3.3 percent on TV, music, services
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Big Story 10
March 28, 2017 / 8:46 AM / 5 months ago

Bertelsmann 2016 core profit rises 3.3 percent on TV, music, services

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Pencils with the logo of German media group Bertelsmann CEO are seen at the annual news conference Berlin, Germany, March 22, 2016.Fabrizio Bensch/File Photo

BERLIN (Reuters) - German media conglomerate Bertelsmann reported a rise in 2016 core profit, helped by its television, music and technical services businesses.

Operating EBITDA from continuing operations rose to 2.57 billion euros ($2.79 billion) in 2016 from 2.47 billion euros in the previous year, Bertelsmann said on Tuesday.

Sales meanwhile slipped to 16.95 billion euros from 17.14 billion euros due to disposals and the impact of foreign exchange rates.

Bertelsmann said it expected revenues to rise and profit margins to widen this year. Net profit will remain above 1 billion euros, it said.

The company is in the process of buying part of Pearson's stake in publisher Penguin Random House.

Chief Executive Thomas Rabe told journalists that bankers were now establishing the valuation of the company, in a process he said was not likely to end before the European summer.

Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Maria Sheahan

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.