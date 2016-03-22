FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pearson sticks to Penguin position after partner's comments
March 22, 2016 / 10:45 AM / a year ago

Pearson sticks to Penguin position after partner's comments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Pearson (PSON.L) said there was no change in its position regarding its stake in its Penguin Random House joint venture after partner Bertelsmann (BTGGg.F) said earlier on Tuesday it wanted to increase its holding.

The British company said its position had not changed since its Chief Executive John Fallon said in November that a sale or reduction in Pearson’s stake would be considered at some point, “but it’s more likely to be a 2017 than a 2016 issue”.

Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Sarah Young

