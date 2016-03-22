FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Pearson sticks to Penguin position after partner's comments
Sections
Featured
California wildfires rage as record death toll climbs to 35
California wildfires
California wildfires rage as record death toll climbs to 35
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
March 22, 2016 / 10:45 AM / in 2 years

Pearson sticks to Penguin position after partner's comments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Pearson (PSON.L) said there was no change in its position regarding its stake in its Penguin Random House joint venture after partner Bertelsmann (BTGGg.F) said earlier on Tuesday it wanted to increase its holding.

The British company said its position had not changed since its Chief Executive John Fallon said in November that a sale or reduction in Pearson’s stake would be considered at some point, “but it’s more likely to be a 2017 than a 2016 issue”.

Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Sarah Young

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.