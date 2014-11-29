FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BestBuy.com back online after second Black Friday outage
#Internet News
November 29, 2014 / 12:50 AM / 3 years ago

BestBuy.com back online after second Black Friday outage

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

An empty shopping cart is seen outside a Best Buy store in Westbury, New York November 28, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

(Reuters) - Best Buy Co Inc’s retail website is back online after it was down for a second time on Black Friday, the busiest U.S. shopping day in terms of sales and traffic since 2005, according to ShopperTrak.

“A concentrated spike in mobile traffic triggered issues that led us to shut down BestBuy.com in order to take proactive measures to restore full performance,” the company said in a statement on its corporate website.

Best Buy’s website was also down briefly earlier on Friday morning.

Reporting by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan, editing by G Crosse

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
