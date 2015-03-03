Best Buy aims to save $400 million over three years

CHICAGO (Reuters) - Best Buy Co Inc (BBY.N), the largest U.S. consumer electronics chain, said on Tuesday it will launch a new cost savings program in fiscal year 2016, beginning Feb. 1.

Chief Executive Officer Hubert Joly said the company aims to save $400 million over three years.

Best Buy reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by improved sales of higher-margin products such as large-screen TVs and mobile phones during the holiday shopping season.