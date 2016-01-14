FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Best Buy lowers sales outlook after holiday sales drop
Sections
Churches sue FEMA for aid
Harvey Aftermath
Churches sue FEMA for aid
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
January 14, 2016 / 12:12 PM / 2 years ago

Best Buy lowers sales outlook after holiday sales drop

Ramkumar Iyer, Nandita Bose

3 Min Read

A Best Buy store is seen in Niles, Illinois near Chicago, September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Jim Young

(Reuters) - Best Buy Co Inc said it expected its U.S. sales to fall by about 1.5 percent in the current quarter after weak demand for mobile phones during the holiday season, pushing its shares down 6 percent in premarket trading on Thursday.

The largest U.S. consumer electronics retailer’s U.S. comparable sales, excluding the impact of installment billing plans, fell 7.2 percent in the mobile phones and computing products category in the nine weeks ended Jan. 2.

The category had accounted for nearly half of Best Buy’s U.S. sales in the third quarter.

Consumer demand across retail remained uneven during the holiday season, Chief Executive Hubert Joly said on a conference call.

“Domestic decline (in sales) was primarily driven by the mobile phone category, which was softer than both our expectations and the prior year,” he said.

Excluding mobile phones, domestic revenue increased year- over-year, driven by demand for products like smartwatches, fitness trackers, home theaters and appliances, the company said.

Best Buy, which has been facing competition from online retailers such as Amazon.com Inc, had earlier said it expected U.S. revenue to be near flat in the fourth quarter.

Despite a drop in revenue, the company improved its profit margin outlook for the fourth quarter, driven by a better discount strategy and as it sold more higher-priced products, Joly said.

It now expects an operating income rate decline of 10 to 15 basis points versus its previous expectation of a 20 to 35 basis points fall.

“One major takeaway for us is Best Buy’s discipline thus far surrounding pricing, as it does not appear the company was chasing low-margin sales,” Charlie O‘Shea, retail analyst at Moody‘s, said.

The company said its total comparable sales, excluding the impact of installment billing plans, fell 1.4 percent in the nine weeks ended Jan. 2.

Comparable sales rose 1.8 percent in the corresponding period last year.

Revenue fell 3.6 percent to $10.96 billion.

Best Buy shares were trading at $27.54 before the bell.

Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru and Nandita Bose in Chicago; Editing by Kirti Pandey and Will Dunham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.