Best Buy reschedules analyst day postponed by Hurricane Sandy

A building is reflected in the glass of a Best Buy store in New York August 21, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - Best Buy Co Inc (BBY.N) on Friday rescheduled its analyst day for November 13 in New York, after postponing it because of Hurricane Sandy.

The meeting, seen as Chief Executive Hubert Joly’s opportunity to tell investors how he plans to turn the company around, had originally been scheduled for Thursday, November 1.

Last week, the consumer electronics retailer warned that third-quarter earnings and same-store sales would fall, and said its U.S. business president would exit at the end of the current fiscal year as part of a management restructuring.