Best Buy founder's plan does not include executive role: sources
August 6, 2012 / 2:04 PM / 5 years ago

Best Buy founder's plan does not include executive role: sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Richard Schulze, the founder and former chairman of Best Buy Co Inc who offered to take the company private, does not expect to take an executive management role should the retailer accept his offer, two sources familiar with his plan said on Monday.

Schulze already owns 20.1 percent of the electronics retailer and has offered to buy the shares he does not own for $24 to $26 each.

A spokeswoman for Schulze declined to comment.

Reporting By Dhanya Skariachan and Nadia Damouni in New York; Writing by Martinne Geller; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
