FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Best Buy founder works with Credit Suisse on options: sources
Sections
Featured
Trump plays tax card in NFL fight
Trump plays tax card in NFL fight
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Deals
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
June 26, 2012 / 8:17 PM / 5 years ago

Best Buy founder works with Credit Suisse on options: sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Best Buy Co Inc (BBY.N) founder Richard Schulze is working with Credit Suisse CSGN.VX to explore options for his 20.1 percent ownership stake in the company, including the possibility of a buyout, sources familiar with the situation said.

Schulze resigned from the retailer’s board earlier this month and said he was exploring options for his ownership stake, a move that was seen as a possible precursor of a Schulze-led private takeover.

A representative for Schulze was not immediately available for comment. Credit Suisse declined to comment.

Reporting By Nadia Damouni; Editing by Gary Hill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.