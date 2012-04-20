FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Best Buy names CEO search committee
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
April 20, 2012 / 1:47 PM / in 5 years

Best Buy names CEO search committee

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Best Buy Co Inc (BBY.N) on Friday named the board members that will search for the electronics retailer’s next chief executive.

Kathy Higgins Victor, who is also on the retailer’s compensation and human resources committee, will chair the search committee. Board members Lisa Caputo, Ronald James and Sanjay Khosla will also be on the search committee.

The company said it will announce which executive search firm it retains in the next few weeks.

Best Buy’s board last week said it expected to take six to nine months to find a permanent replacement for CEO Brian Dunn, who resigned abruptly last week. Mike Mikan was named interim CEO when Dunn abruptly resigned amid a probe into allegations of personal misconduct.

Reporting By Phil Wahba; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.