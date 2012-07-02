FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
No bid by Best Buy ex-chairman to come soon: source
July 2, 2012 / 5:31 PM / 5 years ago

No bid by Best Buy ex-chairman to come soon: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Best Buy Co Inc’s (BBY.N) former Chairman Richard Schulze is not expected to present a buyout or other proposal to the company’s board anytime soon, a person familiar with the situation said.

Media reports said Schulze was close to presenting an offer for the consumer electronics chain. Discussions around a leveraged buyout of the company are still in the early stages, the person said.

A representative for Schulze and Best Buy declined to comment.

Reporting By Nadia Damouni; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick

