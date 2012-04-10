TIMELINE-Outgoing Best Buy CEO Brian Dunn's tenure

(Reuters) - Best Buy Co Inc said on Tuesday that Chief Executive Brian Dunn would resign as the world’s largest consumer electronics chain shuts stores, cuts jobs and makes other changes to respond to competition from Amazon.com Inc, Wal-Mart Stores Inc and others.

Here are some highlights of Dunn’s career at Best Buy:

* 1985 - Dunn started his Best Buy career as a store associate when the company had only 12 stores. It went public in April 1985.

* 1989 - Dunn became a store manager.

* 1990 - Dunn became a district manager in Minnesota.

* 2000 - Dunn became senior vice president of retail sales for Best Buy’s East Coast region.

* 2002 - Dunn was named executive vice president of U.S. retail.

* 2004 - Dunn was named president of retail for North America.

* 2006 - Dunn was named president and chief operating officer.

* January 21, 2009 - Best Buy says Dunn will become CEO on June 24, 2009, succeeding Bradbury “Brad” Anderson. Best Buy shares close at $27.31.

Best Buy CEO Brian Dunn responds to questions during media day regarding the company's holiday outlook in New York in this file photo taken September 30, 2009. Best Buy Co said Chief Executive Brian Dunn has resigned from the world's largest consumer electronics chain, which has struggled against stepped-up competition from internet retailers and discounters. Under Dunn's tenure, which lasted less than three years, critics have complained that Best Buy became a showroom for Amazon.com and other Internet retailers, with consumers going to Best Buy stores to sample electronics like high-definition televisions, but then buying them elsewhere at lower prices. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/Files

* March 26, 2009 - Best Buy reports a profit of $2.39 per share on revenue of $45.02 billion for the fiscal year ended on February 28, 2009.

* June 24, 2009 - Dunn starts his tenure as CEO. Best Buy shares close at $32.97.

* March 25, 2010 - Best Buy reports a profit of $3.10 per share on revenue of $49.69 billion for the fiscal year ended on February 27, 2010.

* January 8, 2010 - Best Buy said fiscal December same-store sales rose 8.2 percent, with sales at U.S. stores open at least 14 months up 9.3 percent.

* January 7, 2011 - Best Buy said fiscal December same-store sales fell 4 percent, and U.S. same-store sales fell 5 percent. The company’s plan to promote expensive televisions backfired, as it lost shoppers to Amazon and others.

* November 7, 2011 - Best Buy said it would buy British partner Carphone out of a fast-growing U.S. mobile phone joint venture for $1.3 billion and scrap plans for a chain of European megastores.

* December 13, 2011 - Best Buy’s third-quarter profit missed analysts’ estimates, and its shares fell 15.5 percent.

* January 6, 2012 - Best Buy said December same-store sales fell 1.2 percent worldwide and 0.4 percent in the United States. It maintained its profit outlook.

* March 9, 2012 - Best Buy names former Starbucks Corp Chief Information Officer Stephen Gillett as the head of its digital and global business services, effective March 14.

* March 29, 2012 - Best Buy reported weaker-than-expected results for the holiday quarter and said it would close 50 large U.S. stores and lay off another 400 employees. For fiscal year 2012, which ended on March 3, Best Buy posted a loss of $3.36 per share, earnings of $3.64 per share before special items, and revenue of $50.71 billion.

* April 10, 2012 - Best Buy said Dunn had resigned as CEO and a director. Its shares were down 2.6 percent at $22.05 in midday trading.