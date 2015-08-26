FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 26, 2015 / 7:00 AM / 2 years ago

Paddy Power says proposed Betfair merger 'very attractive'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Paddy Power PLSA.I believes its proposed merger with British rival Betfair BETF.L is a very attractive opportunity to create the world’s biggest online gaming company, the Irish bookmaker’s chief financial officer said on Wednesday.

“We think this is a very attractive opportunity, the scale and capability is unsurpassed and would leave us in a much better place to compete in our current markets where competition is intense,” Paddy Power Chief Financial Officer Cormac McCarthy told Reuters in a telephone interview.

“We are enthused by this, we think it’s very attractive but at the moment it’s just a possibility and there’s a lot to be done in the coming weeks and months.”

Reporting by Padraic Halpin; editing by David Clarke

