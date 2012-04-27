FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Betsey Johnson LLC files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy
April 27, 2012 / 4:10 AM / in 5 years

Betsey Johnson LLC files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - U.S. fashion designing house Betsey Johnson LLC filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection late on Thursday, citing declining sales and profitability at its retail stores, court documents showed.

“The economic recession had a devastating impact on higher-end fashion apparel brands, including Betsey Johnson Fashions,” the company said in the filing.

The case is: Betsey Johnson LLC, Case No.12-11732, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of New York.

Reporting by Sakthi Prasad; Editing by John Mair

