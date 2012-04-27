Betsey Johnson LLC files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

(Reuters) - U.S. fashion designing house Betsey Johnson LLC filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection late on Thursday, citing declining sales and profitability at its retail stores, court documents showed.

“The economic recession had a devastating impact on higher-end fashion apparel brands, including Betsey Johnson Fashions,” the company said in the filing.

The case is: Betsey Johnson LLC, Case No.12-11732, U.S. Bankruptcy Court, Southern District of New York.