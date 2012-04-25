FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Beyonce named People's most beautiful woman
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
Energy and Environment
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Entertainment News
April 25, 2012 / 1:50 PM / 5 years ago

Beyonce named People's most beautiful woman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Grammy-award winning singer and new mother Beyonce was named the world’s most beautiful woman for 2012 on Wednesday by People magazine.

The 30-year-old entertainer was awarded People’s top spot after she and her rapper husband Jay-Z welcomed their first child, a daughter named Blue Ivy Carter, who was born in New York in January.

“I feel more beautiful than I’ve ever felt because I’ve given birth. I have never felt so connected, never felt like I had such a purpose on this earth,” the singer told the magazine.

Beyonce topped the magazine’s annual list and joined other women who have held the title including Michelle Pfeiffer, Julia Roberts, Nicole Kidman, Halle Berry, Jennifer Aniston, Angelina Jolie and last year’s winner Jennifer Lopez.

The former Destiny’s Child singer, who married Jay-Z in 2008, is preparing for her first post-baby concert in Atlantic City, New Jersey next month.

The full list can be found on www.people.com/mostbeautiful

Reporting by Patricia Reaney, Editing by Christine Kearney

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.