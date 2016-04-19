FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Beyonce teases fan with trailer for 'Lemonade'
#Entertainment News
April 19, 2016 / 12:35 AM / a year ago

Beyonce teases fan with trailer for 'Lemonade'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Beyonce presents the Best Record of the Year award during the 58th Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 15, 2016. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Beyonce is cementing her status as the queen of surprise releases after teasing fans with a minute-long trailer for “Lemonade” over the weekend, promoting an event premiering on Saturday on cable network HBO.

“The past and the present merge to meet us here. What are you hiding? Why can’t you see me? You’re the love of my life,” the singer says mysteriously over snapshots of herself, other women and vague locations.

Beyonce rarely gives interviews anymore, instead giving fans a glimpse of her life on her website and Instagram. Her avid fanbase, known as the ‘beyhive,’ have been speculating about what “Lemonade” will offer, whether it’s another documentary following up on her 2013 HBO film “Life is But a Dream” or if it’s a concept video with new music from the R&B star.

