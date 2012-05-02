BG, Repsol starts up Bolivia field

LONDON (Reuters) - British gas producer BG Group BG.Lsaid on Wednesday it and Spanish partner Repsol (REP.MC) had started production from the first phase of their Margarita gas field in Bolivia, netting the companies net production of around 17,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day each.

BG said it was working on a second phase that would lift its share of output to around 42 000 boepd by end-2014.

BG said it had a 37.5 percent interest in the Caipipendi block, which contains the Margarita gas field, while Repsol’s Bolivian unit also owned 37.5 percent.

Argentina-based, Pan American Energy, 60-percent owned by London-based BP (BP.L), owns 25 percent, BG said.