EU regulators to decide on $73 billion Shell, BG deal by September 2

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Union antitrust regulators will decide by Sept. 2 whether to approve Royal Dutch Shell’s planned 47 billion pound ($73.25 billion) buy of BG Group to become the world’s top liquefied natural gas company.

The European Commission said the Anglo-Dutch company sought approval on Wednesday. It can extend its review by 10 working days in the event Shell offers concessions or open a four-month-long full-scale investigation if the company cannot allay competition concerns.

The deal, which will help Shell compete better with world No. 1 oil major ExxonMobil, has already received the green light from regulators in the United States, Brazil and South Korea.