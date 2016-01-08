FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Major Shell shareholder Standard Life to vote against BG deal
#Deals
January 8, 2016 / 5:35 PM / 2 years ago

Major Shell shareholder Standard Life to vote against BG deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Shell's company logo is pictured at a gas station in Zurich April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

LONDON (Reuters) - Standard Life Investments, a major shareholder in Royal Dutch Shell, said on Friday it will vote against the Anglo-Dutch’s oil company’s proposed $49 billion acquisition of BG Group.

“We have concluded that the proposed terms of the acquisition of BG are value destructive for Shell shareholders,” David Cumming, Head of Equities at Standard Life Investments, said in a statement.

“This view is based on the downside risks to Shell’s oil price assumptions plus the tax and operational risks surrounding BG’s Brazilian asset base. Consequently we shall vote against the deal.”

Reporting by Ron Bousso; editing by David Clarke

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
