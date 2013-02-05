FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bharti Airtel to buy Alcatel-Lucent stake in India JV
February 5, 2013 / 8:35 AM / 5 years ago

Bharti Airtel to buy Alcatel-Lucent stake in India JV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

An employee checks a customers' feedback book next to a Bharti Airtel logo inside its shop in Kolkata May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Bharti Airtel Ltd (BRTI.NS) said it would buy the entire equity stake of Alcatel-Lucent SA ALUA.PA in a joint venture company that manages the fixed-line and broadband networks for India’s top telecommunications carrier.

The companies did not give any financial detail in a joint statement.

Bharti Airtel said the entity would operate independently and going forward it would invite other telecommunications operators for equity participation and bring the management of their broadband and fixed-line networks under the entity.

Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Anand Basu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
